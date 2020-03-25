Call of Duty: Warzone is updated today with new weapons

Share it:

Today comes an update to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare completing part of the promised contents for this second season that the game started a few weeks ago.

Among the novelties is a new map for the multiplayer mode called Khandor Hideou, in it we can play 6-on-6 matches in different game modes. The first time we saw it was in the Season 2 ad.

Call of Duty: Warzone will also benefit from this update, in whose games we will begin to see four new weapons that can be obtained in the chests on the map. These are the 725 shotgun, MK2 Carbine and EBR-14 tactical rifles, and the Desert Eagle pistol, all of which appear at different levels of rarity.

We already had all these weapons in multiplayer and we could easily use them in battle royale thanks to the packages that we can request or find during games and that contain all the classes that we have created for the standard multiplayer. Even so, it is appreciated to see them in more frequent loots and surely with accessory configurations desasaplanded to work especially well in this game mode.

Another novelty is the arrival of Talon, a new agent, at the in-game store. He is accompanied by a dog that helps him in the animation of the character's execution. You will have seen him in promotional images and videos.

The 30 million player barrier has recently been broken in Call of Duty: Warzone and it seems the number will continue to grow like a bucket if it continues to be updated with new content that will attract more players. In addition it is also one of the most popular titles right now among influencers and streamers, occupying the first positions on platforms such as Twitch with the important showcase that this implies.