Call of Duty: Warzone introduces vehicle changes

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Like the rest of the games in the series, Call of Duty: Warzone It keeps updating regularly. And it does not surprise us, considering that this free multiplayer already has more than 50 million players around the world (PS4, Xbox One and PC). Now, Raven Software's chief creative officer, Amos Hodge, has revealed another recent change.

And although it is a very subtle change, it is really interesting. And most important of all: As Hodge indicates, it could have gone unnoticed by many players. It is a novelty in vehicles that mainly affects the players who are passengers within them. Here we tell you all the details.

So, as Hodge indicates in his Twitter post, now all players inside a vehicle can perform killstreaks from within. And although it is a very small change, as we said before, it can completely change the strategy of a game.

In fact, it is something that really has a lot of involvement in the games in which we cooperate with other players (not so much playing alone). The main reason for this change is because the developers try to balance the games a bit by noticing that many players were taking refuge inside the vehicles to run over other players.

Did you notice a small little change to vehicles in #Warzone? Passengers can now use kill streaks while in a vehicle! – Amos Hodge (@wendellwobble) April 16, 2020

Anyway, several users continue to complain that armored vehicles such as trucks continue to break the experience a bit by being too powerful. And that's exactly why Activision tries to create interesting ways to use them in a fairer way.

What do you think of the adjustment? Tell us about your experiences after playing Call of Duty: Warzone. We will be happy to read you.