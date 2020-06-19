Call of Duty Warzone in an anti-racism tournament, Activision refuses

Share it:

The eSports 100 Thieves team said they asked Activision for permission to use Call of Duty Warzone as a flagship game for a beneficial tournament to raise funds for the fight against racism, a real social scourge in the United States, and beyond.

The 100 Thieves would have liked to use Activision's shooter to raise funds for the Gamers For Equality association, adding a personal donation of $ 100,000. Unfortunately, however, things will not go, so at least for now: "Activision has rejected our proposal but we are still looking for alternative solutions to organize the tournament."

The tournament had a duration of four weeks with many names involved as well as top sponsors such as CashApp and JBL, it is not clear at the moment why Activision rejected the proposal, also given the particularly delicate moment in the USA following the death of George Floyd.

Call of Duty Warzone is one of the most successful video games in recent months and certainly its presence in a beneficial tournament would have favored the participation of leading names in the eSports scene and beyond.