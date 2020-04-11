Call of Duty: Warzone has already surpassed 50 million players

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Since launching, Call of Duty: Warzone has managed to amass quite a few players among its ranks. The new battle royale mode of Infinity ward He has had an extensive promotion and has managed to break records in his debut. In total, the game has already garnered over 50 million players in total.

This was celebrated by Infinity Ward in the official Call of Duty Twitter account, thanking all its loyal followers with an image. "More than 50 million players. Thanks for dropping us in, Warzone players, "says the post.

Over 50 million players. Thank you #Warzone players for dropping in with us. #FreeCallofDuty pic.twitter.com/is2kpgRq6U – Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 10, 2020

This popular free Call of Duty battle royale has been continuously receiving new content such as alternate game modes and much more to keep your community active in the game. Just a day later, Warzone already had more than 15 million players.

On the other hand, Warzone users have been asking Activision to return the trios to the battle royale. Finally, the company has listened and has incorporated this game mode as one more, as it happens with the duos or the Squad for four players. A rectification that arrived just 48 hours after being withdrawn and that highlights the firm's strong commitment to its players.

Meanwhile, the fight against cheats continues. Around 50,000 players have been permanently banned from the game. "We recognize that there is no single solution to combat cheats, it is a daily effort, 24/7. Rest easy, we are committed to ensuring a fun and fair gaming experience for everyone," the company recently said.

Call of Duty: Warzone still has a good future ahead of it. Infinity Ward's battle royale it's here to stay.