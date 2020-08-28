Call of Duty Warzone: guide to the FiNN, the new light machine gun

Share it:

Let’s find out together how to get the most from the newcomer among the Call of Duty Warzone LMG, the FiNN, currently the most customizable and probably the most lethal!

The best configuration

Let’s start by talking about what probably represents the best build for FiNN in Warzone:

Sprint: Monobloc silencer

Monobloc silencer Cane: XRK LongShot Adverse

XRK LongShot Adverse Laser: Tactical laser

Tactical laser Under the barrel: Commando handle

Commando handle Perk: Trick

The special barrel Adverse greatly increases the rate of fire, bringing the ratio of damage to fire time to a level unmatched by any other weapon. The speed of the blows amply compensates for the reduction of damage over distance, which in any case is recovered thanks to the indispensable Monobloc silencer. For even more precise bursts, the commando handle comes into play, which allows you to effectively target even more distant targets, submerging them with bullets that will have a really reduced dispersion thanks to the recoil control.

However, by mounting these three accessories you will notice an uncomfortable slowdown to enter aiming mode; here is where the Tactical Laser is necessary. Thanks to it the mobility of the weapon it will be more than tolerable, making it as comfortable and precise as an assault rifle in optical mode. All that remains is to choose whether to increase the capacity of the charger (the FiNN has “only” 75 shots) to the detriment of mobility, but doing so would nullify the advantages obtained with the laser. We therefore decided to opt for agility and reduce the reload speed thanks to Sleight of Hand.

Don’t worry about the lack of a crosshair, the basic one is more than enough to pin down enemies even far away. Try this combination of accessories and you will discover a true anti-infantry laser in the FiNN!

XRK ChainSAW

The surprises of this new LMG do not end quickly, and we could not miss one in particular: football. XRK ChainSAW. It is a football that denies the ability to aim in ADS ma drastically increases accuracy in hip fire and the speed of movement. It also significantly reduces the milliseconds it takes to go from running animation to focus position. In short, a configuration based entirely on speed and to mobility, (which should not be underestimated if you are holding an LMG with 75 shots in the barrel) very useful in firefights inside buildings or over short distances. Don’t forget that even if you can’t aim, you can still increase your firing accuracy by holding down the right mouse button.

If you haven’t unlocked this deadly weapon yet, take a look at the guide to unlocking the FiNN.