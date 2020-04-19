Call of Duty: Warzone gamers on console avoid crossplay to dodge cheats

Share it:

The Call of Duty: Warzone cross-play feature, which allows users to play this game together battle royale On all platforms, it may be more of a curse than a blessing for some console gamers.

As reported by Eurogamer, console gamers are facing PC cheats due to Warzone's cross-play feature, and as a workaround, gamers are disabling this feature entirely (which is not an easy task in herself).

In response to this problem, the official account of Infinity ward He posted on Twitter that they would have no mercy on those users who cheated. As they explain, they have already expelled 70,000 accounts worldwide as part of its "zero tolerance" policy with cheats.

We've now issued over 70,000 bans worldwide to protect #Warzone from cheaters. We're continuing to deploy dedicated security updates and work continues on improving in-game reporting. We'll share more details soon. We are watching. We have zero tolerance for cheaters. – Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) April 13, 2020

However, the problems persist, as console gamers, generically unfamiliar with the problems PC gamers face with cheats, are now exposed to the madness of PC tricks.

Warzone has been a success since its arrival. The popularity of the saga Call of duty and the current confinement situation have been the perfect breeding ground for this new battle royale. Additionally, Infinity Ward continues to update its content, such as recent vehicle changes.