Call of Duty: Warzone gamers on console avoid crossplay to dodge cheats

April 19, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
The Call of Duty: Warzone cross-play feature, which allows users to play this game together battle royale On all platforms, it may be more of a curse than a blessing for some console gamers.

Call of Duty: Warzone Review

As reported by Eurogamer, console gamers are facing PC cheats due to Warzone's cross-play feature, and as a workaround, gamers are disabling this feature entirely (which is not an easy task in herself).

In response to this problem, the official account of Infinity ward He posted on Twitter that they would have no mercy on those users who cheated. As they explain, they have already expelled 70,000 accounts worldwide as part of its "zero tolerance" policy with cheats.

"We have conducted more than 70,000 benos worldwide to protect #Warzone from cheats. We continue to roll out dedicated security updates and continue to work to improve reporting in-game. We will share more details soon. We are observing. We have zero tolerance for cheats.

However, the problems persist, as console gamers, generically unfamiliar with the problems PC gamers face with cheats, are now exposed to the madness of PC tricks.

Warzone has been a success since its arrival. The popularity of the saga Call of duty and the current confinement situation have been the perfect breeding ground for this new battle royale. Additionally, Infinity Ward continues to update its content, such as recent vehicle changes.

