Call of Duty Warzone: Fabio Rovazzi is Death, the new operator arrives on September 8th

As known, Fabio Rovazzi has collaborated with the Call of Duty team by lending his face to Sergio Sulla (known as Death), new operator coming to Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Call of Duty Warzone.

Sergio Sulla is a skilled soldier who loves the Old West and has strong convictions and clear rules on what is right and wrong. Grew up in Salerno, Morte joined the army at the age of 18, then making his way into the legendary Col Moschin parachute regiment in Italy. He has now been selected to join Warcom where he joins the Coalition faction.

In addition to having the face of Fabio Rovazzi and the uniform of the Italian special forces, the character expressly recalls the imagery of the Italian western tradition. This new character has been brought into the game thanks to the work of Bernardo Antoniazzi, Principal Technical Artist of Infinity Ward, who, through a capture system of his own design, brought in-game the faces, facial expressions and graphic details that make Extremely realistic Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Call of Duty Warzone.

“I feel very lucky to be able to bring a little piece of Italy, my country, to Call Of Duty” commented Bernardo Antoniazzi. “The creation of Morte gave us the opportunity to pay homage to Italian culture and to represent its fantastic community of players in the game. Working with Fabio was great. His strong passion for video games and for Call of Duty, which we certainly share, made him the perfect candidate to play our new operator in the game.“

“Being a character in Call of Duty has always been a secret and impossible dream of mine and there are no words to describe the excitement of having the opportunity to give my voice and appearance to an operator. “ Fabio Rovazzi comments. “I really like that the character is a tribute to the tradition of Italian western films. When I think millions of players will be able to play my character, I feel flattered and happy beyond belief. “