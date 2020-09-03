Call of Duty Warzone: discovered a glitch that generates infinite money

Share it:

One of the most recent bugs in Call of Duty Warzone concerns Superstore and allows you to easily get unlimited money to be spent freely in the shop. The developers are about to correct this problem and soon the glitch will no longer be activated in any way.

Due to an unspecified technical problem, in the Superstore area it is possible to get a lot of money, literally a shower of money and for several days the players have been taking advantage of this bug to accumulate riches to spend anywhere and without constraints. At the time of writing, unfortunately, the glitch is still present but Infinity Ward will soon bring the situation back to normal, the team is aware of the situation and is working on a resolutive patch expected in close proximity.

As we know Activision take a hard line against Warzone’s cheaters and recently sued a cheat sales site, for our part we invite you not to exploit this glitch (as well as the others still active) to avoid incurring punishments and penalties.

The Battle Royale of COD has recently entered the Reload phase of Season 5 and we are already talking about Season 6 of Call of Duty Warzone and the possible news that we will see during the next season. What do you expect? Let us know in the space below dedicated to comments.