Call of Duty Warzone: controversy over the Wendigo skin, benefits early in the game

In recent times, in Call of Duty: Warzone the new Wendigo Operator Pack bundle has been put on sale, with the Taiga skin for Krueger inside. The aesthetics of the new object were well received by the players, but soon a rather serious problem emerged …

Users have found that those who wear the new skin does not leave the usual trail behind them when they jump into the skies on the map early in the game. This unequivocal bug provides the aforementioned players a consistent advantage in competitive play, since it allows them to land without being noticed and take the contestants already on the ground by surprise. The video attached at the bottom of this news provides a very precise idea of ​​the problem, which does not appear to be associated with any other battle royale skin.

An Infinity Ward representative intervened on one of Reddit's topics to communicate that the problem was reported to the relevant team, and we hope that it will be resolved as soon as possible. In Call of Duty Warzone unfortunately there are many bugs and glitches, like the one that allows players to reach very high speeds in free fall. Meanwhile, rumors are circulating about the arrival of the Zombies in Call of Duty Warzone.