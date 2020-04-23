Call of Duty: Warzone community is stumped with a 5-year-old boy who plays like a pro

Share it:

The last star of Call of Duty: Warzone He does not lift two feet from the ground, because at the age of 5 he has become the sensation of Twitch despite not being the recommended age to play this title, nor to appear live playing it.

The boy's name is Rogan and he is known as Rowdy Rogan on the internet, where his father has opened a channel for him to demonstrate what he is capable of at the controls of the new Infinity Ward battle royale.

Many are the players who believed that the videos that made Rogan famous were false and that is why his father has put a camera on his Twitch channel that shows how he handles the buttons and how he kills rivals before what understand how it happened.

Now the debate revolves around the fact that a five-year-old boy is so exposed on the internet and that he is linked to a video game like Call of Duty, as well as to the responsibilities of his parents.

There is no doubt that little Rogan has a hand for this and has been playing video games since he was three years old, time in which he has put himself at the level of some of the greats. Perhaps in the future it will be one of the benchmarks of competition in eSports.