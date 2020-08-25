Call of Duty Warzone: Best Weapons After the August Update

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In mid-August, a new update was published that made important changes to the weapons of Call of Duty Warzone, after this update what are the best weapons of COD Warzone? Let’s be clear.

DeXerto has drawn up an updated ranking that sees the Kilo 141 in first place followed by Grau, MP5 and Bruen, with special mentions for FAL, CR.56 AMAX, M4a1 and Mp7.

Call of Duty Warzone best weapons

Weight 141

Grade 5.56

MP5

Bruen

The site also mentions (a tie) M4a1, CR.56 AMAX, FAL and Mp7, without ranking the latter four from best to worst. Do you agree with this list or would you have included other weapons among the absolute best in Call of Duty Warzone after the nerf of the last few weeks?

As known, the Bruen has been weakened but remains anyway one of COD Warzone’s best guns, the FR 5.56 rifle also underwent the same treatment after being deemed too powerful due to a bug that greatly increased the weapon’s stats. This week Activision will announce Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, from the reveal we can also expect new to Call of Duty Warzone, on August 26 we will surely know more.