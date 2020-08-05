Call of Duty Warzone: Are the 5-player teams coming?

Share it:

The fifth season of Call of Duty Warzone is upon us and it seems that the developers will finally introduce the five-player team, a feature anticipated since launch but never implemented until now.

In the latest trailer for Call of Duty Warzone it is possible to see a helicopter, above which we see five fully armed users, a detail that seems to confirm the matches with five-player teams. Of the rest, this option is not entirely a surprise: earlier this year Patrick Kelly, co-head of Infinity Ward, had stated that they were working on this game mode, but for the launch they had preferred to focus on a more classic and consolidated formula. "We want to publish the game in a version that we know works well and that we have tested thoroughly. " explains Kelly: "In the future we will also experiment with the size of the teams. "

Call of Duty Warzone has already proven to be a success that does not seem willing to wane and it is likely that we will see other functions and game modes in the coming months. For now we wait for the August 5 for the debut of the new season of the home battle royal Activision.