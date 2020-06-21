Technology

Call of Duty Warzone: a glitch turns players into flying superheroes!

June 21, 2020
Add Comment
Garry
2 Min Read
Share it:

The youtuber Bubs has packed a video of Call of Duty Warzone that testifies to the discovery of a bizarre glitch capable of upsetting the game experience of the free Activision and Infinity Ward battle royale.

The exploit discovered by the content creator allows to reach extremely high speeds after having parachuted on Verdansk, making infinite planes to cover the entire surface of the map of theFree-to-play FPS.

According to what Bubs describes in the video that we leave you at the bottom of the news, in order to take advantage of this glitch you must remain on the metal platform of the helicopter as a passenger and, after taking altitude with the help of a teammate, open immediately parachute as soon as you start the fall to earn one "Super-speed". Throughout the duration of the free fall, the glitch in question makes the players practically invulnerable due to the unpredictability of the moves to be made in flight and the large distances that can be covered.

READ:  TCL 10L review with features, price and specifications

Hoping that this gameplay flaw will be closed by Infinity Ward as soon as possible, we remind you that the developers of COD Modern Warfare and Warzone are working on a patch for the balance of weapons during Season 4.

Share it:

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.