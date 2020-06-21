Call of Duty Warzone: a glitch turns players into flying superheroes!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The youtuber Bubs has packed a video of Call of Duty Warzone that testifies to the discovery of a bizarre glitch capable of upsetting the game experience of the free Activision and Infinity Ward battle royale.

The exploit discovered by the content creator allows to reach extremely high speeds after having parachuted on Verdansk, making infinite planes to cover the entire surface of the map of theFree-to-play FPS.

According to what Bubs describes in the video that we leave you at the bottom of the news, in order to take advantage of this glitch you must remain on the metal platform of the helicopter as a passenger and, after taking altitude with the help of a teammate, open immediately parachute as soon as you start the fall to earn one "Super-speed". Throughout the duration of the free fall, the glitch in question makes the players practically invulnerable due to the unpredictability of the moves to be made in flight and the large distances that can be covered.

Hoping that this gameplay flaw will be closed by Infinity Ward as soon as possible, we remind you that the developers of COD Modern Warfare and Warzone are working on a patch for the balance of weapons during Season 4.