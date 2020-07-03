Call of Duty Warzone: a glitch allows you to enter the stadium

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

How well will you know if you are assiduous Call of Duty Warzone players, the stadium of the Verdansk map is not normally accessible as it is closed, yet some players have discovered a glitch that allows you to enter the structure.

Such as? Simply by taking advantage of a glitch linked to the glass panels of some vehicles, creating a ramp with the latter and using it to enter the structure. Inside the stadium there is in fact nothing too useful as the area is in fact totally empty, being inaccessible the developers have not planned anything in this area.

However, the players still managed to take advantage of this situation to your advantage simply by hiding inside the uncovered stadium and shooting outwards, thus killing the opponents but without being damaged, remaining in fact invisible to the eyes of rivals.

At the moment we don't know if Infinity Ward and Activision will correct this glitch, certainly the stadium will be officially closed for at least the entire Season 4, as there has never been any talk of plans to open it to the public of Call of Duty Warzone.