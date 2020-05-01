Call of Duty: Warzone: 13 New Game Modes Discovered in the Archives

Share it:

Not two, not six, not even twelve. A total of 13 new game modes Call of Duty: Warzone They have been discovered through the game files, by dataminers specialized in this type of practice. As always in these cases, that does not mean that Activision will use all that content in the future, but it is very likely that it will end up happening, at least partially.

And also, it has all the logic in the world, since all those references have come along with the Modern Warfare update. Indeed, the same as the other day we told you that it would occupy 15 GB on hard drives, without apparently any news.

In addition, as reported by VGC, references to new playlists have been added in this update, including "Classic BR", which disables functions such as Plunder and Gulag, and "BYOL", which allows players to start the game with his load of weapons and equipment. All those references, shared on Reddit by user u / DougDagnabbit.

But to turn it into something much more graphic, here we leave you with a list of each of those possible modes and their corresponding description (some do not have it).

Classic BR: No money, contracts, gulags, charges, or comebacks

No money, contracts, gulags, charges, or comebacks Mo Gulag Mo Problems: Dead players go to the Gulag until the final 3 circles, but no rebuys

Dead players go to the Gulag until the final 3 circles, but no rebuys BYOL: Bring your own load or start with your own load

Bring your own load or start with your own load I mean Non Stop: Closed gas stations

Closed gas stations PewPew: Pistols with high damage and explosive physics

Pistols with high damage and explosive physics I mean Run Like Hell: The circle is faster than a running player

The circle is faster than a running player I mean Bottom Line: When a player dies, he will return to the fight if he has enough money on him. The Gulag is disabled.

When a player dies, he will return to the fight if he has enough money on him. The Gulag is disabled. I mean Realism: Minimum HUD

Minimum HUD Infinite Gulag: (Without description)

(Without description) I mean Most Wanted: (Without description)

(Without description) I mean One shot: (Without description)

(Without description) I mean Stimulus: (Without description)

(Without description) Inflation Redeployment: (Without description)

As you can see for yourself, these are small varieties so that the Battle Royale experience is as varied as possible based on different configurations. In other words, something very similar to what we have been seeing with Fortnite.

Now all we have to do is wait for Activision to officially announce the next content to reach the title. Remember Warzone is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC. Exactly the same as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.