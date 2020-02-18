Call of Duty Modern Warfare: with the third season arrive the maps of Modern Warfare 3?

Share it:

Call of Duty Modern Warfare it was a huge success for Activision, despite the criticism of a good part of the community for some aspects such as matchmaking and the absence of the Prestige system. The division into seasons for the release of new content was instead rather appreciated.

The game in fact, as happens with Fortnite or Apex Legends, receives updates on a regular basis, which have brought back some maps from previous episodes of the series, such as shipment, Vacant is Rust, for example.

According to some fans, however, the model for the launch of the contents has become predictable. In fact, in the first season, content came from the first Modern Warfare, such as the Shipment and Vacant maps. In the second season, however, it was the turn of updates taken from Modern Warfare 2, such as the Rust map and the new skin for theUMP SMG, one of the most popular weapons in the game.

If it were a scheme, in the third season we expect content taken from Modern Warfare 3: therefore the map is about to arrive Dome, one of the most appreciated by fans of the game?

Meanwhile, new game playlists are about to arrive on CoD Modern Warfare, and rumors about the arrival of the Battle Royale mode of Call of Duty Modern Warfare are not appeasing. Are you happy with the progress of the game?