Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will release Land War without vehicles this week

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the rotation of playlists of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for this week he will debut a modification of the Terrestrial War that will especially like those who hate the inclusion of vehicles in this year's delivery.

The variant of this game mode that allows 32 to 32 games will limit those games to the infantry, so there will be no air or land vehicles that can complicate our lives with their heavy weapons.

The weekly rotation usually takes place every Tuesday, so it is expected that this Terrestrial War modification will come into play tomorrow that will change things a bit and allow you to enjoy your massive battles in a more earthly way.

There is also a game mode that returns to the load this week and is about Shooting 3 vs. 3 with sniper rifles and limited to the Rust map, a classic that has recently returned to the franchise with the arrival of Season 2 of Modern Warfare .

Next to the news of the week is also Bazaar, a map announced during the trailer of the aforementioned Season 2 and that will be exclusive of Shooting, one of the most celebrated new game modes of this edition.

And finally Infinity Ward has announced a weekend with double experience starting on Friday and ending next Monday. Ideal time to hit a push on those unlocks.

What the study is reluctant to announce is Warzone, a battle royale mode leaked in a thousand ways and that would arrive in March as a free and independent game according to one of those many rumors that has been emerging in recent weeks. If so, it would confirm information that had been around since Black Ops 4 will be released with its own battle royale under his arm.