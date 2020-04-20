Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will receive temporary events like those of Fortnite

Share it:

Don't expect that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Plummet as soon as the next installment in the franchise is announced, as Infinity Ward have big plans for the future of this game that they want to be remembered as a great experience where all its game modes are connected by a unique narrative.

Narrative director Taylor Kurosaki has been speaking to Gamesbeat in an interview detailing the keys to his team's future plans. "We don't want the feeling of having three games on one disc. We want it to be a massive world in a fictional universe, a narrative universe. For the players who loved the story we want there to be more when they play Warzone, when they play multiplayer or when they play Special Ops"it counted.

When mentioning the event and narrative model that Epic Games has used with Fortnite, Kurosaki's words were "That's exactly the kind of thing we're working on, what we have planned"

Fortnite has proven to be a modern benchmark when it comes to making games as a service. It has a superficial layer of new content in the form of weapons, changes in the map and other news, to which is added a deeper one with a small narrative that each season evolves with global follow-up events and which generate all kinds of discussions. in communities where the video game has its own spaces for debate and analysis.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare could have changed forever this year after adopting this new model, doing without the archaic payment DLCs that fragmented the community and opting for a battle pass and a store with a multitude of cosmetics that are used to finance a long-term development that allows longer useful lives than we were used to seeing in previous installments.