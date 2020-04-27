Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will receive a 15 GB update on PS4 and Xbox One

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It is scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2020. And it is an update that, obviously, will also bring news to the game. However, it is striking that the patch that will arrive Call of Duty: Modern Warfare It weighs 15 GB considering that, in reality, we are not talking about powerful news.

In any case and regardless of what it will incorporate, Infinity Ward has confirmed that it will be necessary to download it in order to access the game. Of course, only PS4 and Xbox One have been mentioned as platforms on which it will be released, without any mention of PC. Here we tell you all the details.

This is what the developer has communicated through a message published on the game's recently updated official blog: "Tuesday's update includes a required download for PlayStation and Xbox of approximately 15gbs, and is required to access Modern Warfare.".

On the other hand, some small instructions have also been given on how we should proceed in order to install it correctly. Something important since the process is a little more complex than usual: "Once you install the patch and select a mode (multiplayer, campaasapland, Special operations, etc.), you will access the installation menu of the game. Here, you must download Data Pack 1 from this menu. Once the download, you will need to close the game application and reopen it. ".

This week's community update blog is now live! Get a recap on what happened this week in #ModernWarfare and #Warzone and see what we have in store for next week! https://t.co/eyzHmBUWXw pic.twitter.com/J2nOs3ulyW – Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) April 25, 2020

Anyway, and as they themselves indicate in the blog post, the full list of changes and new features that the game will incorporate after the application of this patch will be published only when there are a few hours left for its implementation. Therefore, it is to be expected that it will happen today, or at the latest tomorrow morning.