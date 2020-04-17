Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will only have English voices for a while due to the pandemic

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If these days the new operators and characters of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare They have stopped speaking Spanish in your game, don't worry, it is a decision made by Activision due to the unavailability of the regular dubbing actors who are unable to attend their jobs due to the pandemic.

From the profile of Call of Duty in Spain they wanted to make it clear that their intention is to update all the new content with voices in our language as soon as possible, but for now it is time to make this small sacrifice.

Due to the challenges we face as a result of the global pandemic, the audio of the Operators and other characters from Season Three of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will only be available in English. (1/3) – Call of Duty Spain (@CallofDutyES) April 17, 2020

This is also happening in the video-on-demand services industry where many series only arrive with subtitles because you cannot count on the voices that had been hired while the quarantine is still in force in our country.

We hope you are enjoying this new content, for free, as you continue to make our initiative possible #PlayApartTogether. We want to thank you, as part of our community, for your understanding in these difficult moments. (3/3) – Call of Duty Spain (@CallofDutyES) April 17, 2020

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is in the middle of Season 3 and with it come all kinds of new content including new operators, new weapons, vehicles, maps and even new ways to play Warzone, as we now have teams of four players and the duos have even been implemented, although for the moment only in the Loot mode and we are still waiting for them in the traditional battle royale.