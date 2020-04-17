Entertainment

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will only have English voices for a while due to the pandemic

April 17, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

If these days the new operators and characters of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare They have stopped speaking Spanish in your game, don't worry, it is a decision made by Activision due to the unavailability of the regular dubbing actors who are unable to attend their jobs due to the pandemic.

From the profile of Call of Duty in Spain they wanted to make it clear that their intention is to update all the new content with voices in our language as soon as possible, but for now it is time to make this small sacrifice.

This is also happening in the video-on-demand services industry where many series only arrive with subtitles because you cannot count on the voices that had been hired while the quarantine is still in force in our country.

READ:  Pokémon Sword and Shield: Zarude, the new unique Pokémon has a characteristic healing movement

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is in the middle of Season 3 and with it come all kinds of new content including new operators, new weapons, vehicles, maps and even new ways to play Warzone, as we now have teams of four players and the duos have even been implemented, although for the moment only in the Loot mode and we are still waiting for them in the traditional battle royale.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.