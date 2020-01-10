Call of Duty Modern Warfare will have the Tournaments of Shooting mode back

Share it:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare came to PS4, Xbox One and PC in October 2019 with a lot of content and features to keep players happy since its launch. However, as the months have passed, users are increasingly asking for more content and features for the game. To the liking of many, a way that had disappeared, the Shooting mode tournaments, will return to Modern warfare soon. On the other hand, we remember that the title is receiving constant updates and that one of the last patches greatly improved the sound effects of the game, a key aspect in its playability.

The return in a way much appreciated by the players

Through a response to a user on Twitter, Infinity Ward has revealed that the Shooting Tournaments feature will return at some point. We do not know when it will be exactly, but the developer has suggested that it could be soon. We remember that this mode was launched in the form beta in November. However, we have not seen it since then, something that suggests that Infinity Ward has been working on it to officially and definitively launch it this year 2020. That said, according to the mentioned tweet, After correcting some errors the function should be ready, along with additional new rewards of which Infinity Ward does not reveal more details.

On the other hand, if we go to the field of curiosities we find diverse in relation to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. One of the most recent has been that a player known on YouTube as Super Louis 64 has managed to play multiplayer mode using the bongos GameCube peripherals specially designed for the musical title Donkey Konga. This is an interesting feat, since in addition to playing he also managed to win more than one game using these unusual controls to control his character.