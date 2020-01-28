Call of Duty Modern Warfare: will Ghost be the protagonist of Season 2?

Share it:

With the release of the latest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update, which we remind you added the lethal Crossbow and additional slots for custom classes, the developers of the FPS may have also introduced a first clue about the content coming with the Season 2.

For some days, in fact, playing in any mode on the map Piccadilly it is possible to observe on one of the large display boards a short but interesting interference that shows us for a few moments a black screen with a skull in the center. Any fan of the series usually goes crazy at the mere sight of the symbol, which we remind you to represent one of the most loved characters in the series: Simon "Ghost" Riley. Being a reboot, in this Modern Warfare the legendary soldier who died in the fourth chapter could well make his appearance and, according to many fans, he could be the protagonist of the Season Pass of the next season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. If so, by purchasing the next seasonal pass you could immediately unlock its skin and, why not, a modified version on reaching level 100 in a similar way to what was seen with Mara in the current season.

According to the latest rumors, COD Modern Warfare Season 2 should also introduce the long-awaited mode Battle Royale, although about two weeks after the new wave of content arrived, there was no announcement from the development team.