Entertainment

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – The map of the supposed battle royale is filtered

February 12, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

When the season 2 trailer of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Many players were disappointed not to see any clue that will point to the premiere of the expected battle royale mode of the game in the short term (remember that Infinity Ward has never officially announced that such mode will exist). Now it seems that his anger was premature.

Among the new maps of the season there is one called Atlas Superstore and entering a private game and choosing the position of commentator to be able to pull free camera you can discover important surprises. Specifically several locations without textures but modeled in the distance that point to a much larger map that is thought to be desasaplanded for the aforementioned battle royale.

READ:  The Sinner Season 3 Christ Messina to Join the Cast

The fourth image of this tweet, which shows several of the suspicious locations, would reveal the full map of battle royale mode. At the moment it is not fully confirmed.

To all these unofficial speculations are added a new section within the game that appears blocked and with the message of "classified", implying that during the current season 2 there we will have something new that, again, is believed to be the battle royale.

For now we will have to continue waiting for an official confirmation with a release date for this mode or leaks that make it more evident that its premiere is inevitable and that we will have a new battle royale on the market soon. What seems clear is that it will not be released for free and independently of the paid game as suggested last year.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]d.com. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.