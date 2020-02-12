Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – The map of the supposed battle royale is filtered

Share it:

When the season 2 trailer of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Many players were disappointed not to see any clue that will point to the premiere of the expected battle royale mode of the game in the short term (remember that Infinity Ward has never officially announced that such mode will exist). Now it seems that his anger was premature.

Among the new maps of the season there is one called Atlas Superstore and entering a private game and choosing the position of commentator to be able to pull free camera you can discover important surprises. Specifically several locations without textures but modeled in the distance that point to a much larger map that is thought to be desasaplanded for the aforementioned battle royale.

If you go to Atlas Superstore in a private match and become the COD caster you can explore the entire map. It is all low quality because you don't see it in regular gameplay. I flew all the way up in the sky to get the overview 🙂 pic.twitter.com/QpiVaBd7Un – Ryan B. (@PrestigeIsKey) February 12, 2020

The fourth image of this tweet, which shows several of the suspicious locations, would reveal the full map of battle royale mode. At the moment it is not fully confirmed.

To all these unofficial speculations are added a new section within the game that appears blocked and with the message of "classified", implying that during the current season 2 there we will have something new that, again, is believed to be the battle royale.

For now we will have to continue waiting for an official confirmation with a release date for this mode or leaks that make it more evident that its premiere is inevitable and that we will have a new battle royale on the market soon. What seems clear is that it will not be released for free and independently of the paid game as suggested last year.