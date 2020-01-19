Call of Duty Modern Warfare: the Crossbow and new double PE events arrive

Share it:

Although less than a month is missing before the arrival of the second season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, it seems that Infinity Ward still has some cartridges to shoot for the active players during Season One of the first person shooter.

To accompany the news regarding the extension of the first season of Call of Duty Modern Warfare comes the announcement of the arrival of a new weapon: the Balestra. Currently there is no information on the weapon, but we know with certainty that over the next few weeks the game will be updated with a series of challenges which, upon their completion, will allow players to gain possession of this particular instrument of death, probably belonging to the category of secondary weapons with knives, launchers and pistols.

The development team also promised new ones double PE events which will concern both the experience of the weapons and that of the player, so as to favor both the advancement among the ranks of the Season Pass and the release of all the camouflages and accessories of the weapons, necessary to obtain the platinum and damask camouflages.

We remind you that Season 2 of COD Modern Warfare will officially begin on February 11, 2020 and, according to the latest rumors, could finally introduce the battle royale mode.