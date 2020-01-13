Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: The benefits of the Outback DLC will be aimed at fighting Australia's fires

Share it:

In recent days we have seen how some celebrities (like Chris Hemsworth) have donated money to help fight the fires that are sweeping Australia. But … what can players do to help? Something as simple and fun as buying the Outback pack of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

In fact, Activision and Infinity Ward have announced that 100% of the revenue generated by this package will be used to help fight fires in Australia. Of course, the initiative will only take place until January 31, 2020. From then on, the proceeds will no longer be donated.

This is what Infinity Ward has commented on the initiative: "As part of our efforts to help provide relief to the devastating wildfires in Australia, we are donating 100% of Activision's net proceeds from each purchase of the" Outback Package, "which we have renamed the Outback Relief Package, in all platforms until January 31. If you have already purchased the Outback package, thank you. Your purchase will be counted for donation. On behalf of everyone at Infinity Ward, Call of Duty and Activision, thank you for your consideration. Our hearts are with all those who they have been affected. ".

In any case, we must remember that it was the CoD fans themselves who suggested to Activision that this initiative be carried out. Remember that the Outback Relief Pack costs 1,800 CoD points (around 20 euros). If you do with it, you will have access to a lot of cosmetic objects for the game. And, incidentally, we will be part of a beautiful and important initiative.

