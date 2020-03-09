Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: The battle royale officially arrives tomorrow

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

This morning we attended an interesting leak with respect to the expected battle royale mode of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Well, beyond the revealed details, which will have to be seen to what extent they are accurate, Activision has already released a countdown to celebrate – supposedly – the moment in which this mode will be released in the game.

And that countdown indicates that the long-awaited moment will occur tomorrow, March 10, 2020. To be exact, the countdown is desasaplanded so that everything is revealed at 4:00 p.m. That is, it would be less than 23 hours to enjoy this mode on both PS4 and Xbox One and PC.

The information is reliable since it comes from the game itself. In fact, this classified tab has been in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare since Season 2 began on February 11. However, until today, it was blank.

Now, we have been able to see how the countdown timer was added for a new addition to the title. And it's hardly going to be something other than the long-awaited battle royale. The good thing is that it will take us very little to get out of doubt.

In any case, the information that leaked today perfectly matches the date that was being considered. Indeed, tomorrow. Therefore, if the rest of the information also hits the spot, we can expect it to be a completely independent mode of Modern Warfare.

And not only that, but also bet on a free game mode. Although, on the other hand, the mode would be launched allowing only games in squads. We will be attentive to see if the first trailer arrives. Which could occur even before the countdown comes to an end.

*Updated: The official trailer is now available. You can see it above.

Source: Charlie Intel