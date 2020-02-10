Call of Duty: Modern Warfare sees the season 2 trailer filtered

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The second season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has succumbed to unstoppable leaks. On the one hand, the presentation trailer for that season has been shown and on the other, Activision itself has published the details of the new battle pass ahead of time.

The season will come with four new maps under the arm. The one that the veterans will already know is Rust, a Modern Warfare 2 classic reviewed for this game. There will also be the Atlas Superstore maps for the standard multiplayer, Bazaar for Shooting mode and Zhokov Boneyard for Terrestrial War.

The Modern Warfare Season 2 Trailer has leaked via an account on Xbox One https://t.co/2CKDLGAQ8J pic.twitter.com/LO7cymml2x – Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) February 10, 2020

Regarding the battle pass we have a pleasant surprise for all lovers of the history of Modern Warfare 2, because the new operative to unlock is Ghost, a franchise classic.

Other contents of this battle pass (whose cost is 1,000 COD Points) are the new weapons: the GRAU 5.56 and the Striker 45, new watches, experience multipliers and various cosmetics.

If you have followed the first season of contents of the game you will know that what was announced at the time of the premiere of the game were a small part of many more contents that were arriving over the months through free updates of all kinds.

The surprising thing is that a good part of the community is upset at the leak because there is no mention of a battle royale mode that many already took for granted and that it does not seem that it is ready to be released anymore if there really are plans to add that game mode of Infinity Ward.

Now it will be interesting to see if the studio is able to exceed the level, because the first season of the game was the largest injection of free content that has received any game of the franchise in its history.