Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Season 3 details leaked and double experience extended

April 7, 2020
Lisa Durant
Tomorrow the third qualifying and content season arrives at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and also to Warzone, which I have not seen that any more details about it have been leaked.

This leaked image shows what appears to be the look we will get for the agent who will star in the new season pass. We already told you that said agent will be Alex, come from the beyond if we consider the end of the story mode.

What we see in the image is believed to respond to the aspect for Alex that we will obtain if during the season we reach level 100 of the battle pass. It is the same thing that has happened this season with Ghost.

Incidentally, Infinity Ward has acknowledged that they had problems with progression and experience this past weekend and now they are trying to compensate by lengthening the double experience period a little more. It will end tomorrow, April 8, at 8:00 CEST.

The new season will come with new Special Operations, new weapons, modes and maps for multiplayer and we suppose that also interesting news for Warzone, right now an independent game from the 2019 title that has several million active users thanks to its F2P status and its crossover game that allows PC, PS4 and Xbox One users to share games.

