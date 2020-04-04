Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 3 date set

Share it:

This next April 8 starts the third season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, one of the most active competitive video games right now on all platforms and with seasons of content that are quite well received by its players.

Surprisingly, this season also comes with a very interesting detail for those who enjoyed the story mode of this installment launched last year. Alex is back and does not seem to be a version of the character prior to the fateful events of the campaasapland.

Now the soldier, one of the protagonists of the main story, has a prosthetic leg, which means that he came out alive after giving his life to save his team and the world.

There's a lot going on among the community that Infinity Ward made the decision to include a character with a prosthesis. It is at the same time a small piece of inclusivity and also a tribute to the many soldiers who have fought using this type of technology after being wounded in combat.

We still do not have information about the new battle pass, any trailer or anything that may be indicative of what awaits us in this new season. In the previous Ghost it has been the protagonist with various aspects for the operator and cosmetics such as emblems and personalized keychains with motifs of the same.

With the new season, new maps, new weapons, new operators and all kinds of new cosmetics will arrive for a store where you can buy with real money and where content does not stop coming periodically as it happens in other games like Fortnite.

As soon as there is new information we will tell you everything about the new battle pass and any news that may appear by surprise in these months of the new season. Hurry up the one that remains with the free weekend and the double experience, that those final levels are not going to rise alone.