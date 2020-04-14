Call of Duty: Modern Warfare recovers a classic game mode and prepares double XP weekend

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The third season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare It has started with great force and the new battle pass is supplemented by regular updates that, week by week, keep the promises made at the beginning of each season.

This week we receive a new game mode for this installment but known from old titles. This is Drop Zone, a way in which capturing an area of ​​the map we gain access to various kill streaks.

Although to end season 2 we already had a few days of double experience, now the play is repeated with another period of free multipliers that will be active from April 17 to 20.

Obviously to all this is added the constant flow of cosmetics that arrive at the store without stopping offering new aspects for operators, for weapons and to customize our profile in general. At the moment, cosmetics have been found in the store as crazy as tracer bullets and even weapons whose ammunition rips limbs from enemies.

The first of the featured packages in the store this week is Twin Dragons and includes two weapon skins, an emblem and a sticker.

Next up is Cleanup Crew and it costs around 20 euros in real money because it includes Operator Skin, Two Weapon Skins, Clock, Execution, Phrase, Business Card, Emblem, and a Battle Pass level. These types of packages are the most complete and are usually the most expensive for everything they offer.