Call of Duty: Modern Warfare receives new game modes

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The game modes of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare They receive a new update thanks to two entries in the current playlists. On the one hand, the 1v1 clashes arrive at Shooting and on the other we have the 5v5 games in Shipment 24/7 replacing Shoot House 24/7.

2v2 clashes in Shooting will remain available but will not stand out on the front page of the multiplayer. On the other hand also that there is to celebrate the return of Weapons Game instead of Grind, the new game mode that came to the direct title from Call of Duty: Ghosts and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare.

Our next big update should have all of the fixes. We start pushing this update through this week. I don’t have the exact date. Sorry – Joe Cecot (@JoeCecot) January 5, 2020

Currently the community is still upset by the long wait they are having to suffer for a new patch to solve important problems that have been present in the game for months.

None of these problems has prevented Modern Warfare from being the most played Call of Duty of the current generation during its first weeks of life, an achievement that has been achieved thanks to several factors including a fantastic change of graphic engine, a Back to the roots of the titles that began to popularize the multiplayer in the franchise and other successes.

Source.