Call of Duty: Modern Warfare receives cosmetics in support of Australia for fires

January 14, 2020
Ryan Sanders
Activision and Infinity Ward They join forces to contribute their grain of sand in support of the catastrophe that is ravaging Australia. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has been the medium chosen so that all players who wish so can contribute to monetary aid to mitigate the consequences of the tremendous fire that is still active at this time.

The way to do it is very simple: everyone who purchases the Outback Relief cosmetic package will see that 100% of the benefits will go to this cause. This offer will be available on Xbox One, PS4 and PC until next January 31. This was announced by the development team in their official twitter account:

The package, which costs 1800 Call of Duty Points (about € 15 to change) includes various thematic objects of the region, at the rate of the following:

  • Aspect of D-Day Operator – Fugitive.

  • AX-50 Legendary Precision Rifle Plane – Big Game

  • Weapon Amulet – Koala

  • Weapon Sticker – Strive More

  • Business Card – Armament Design

  • D-Day Operator Phrase – Hungry

  • Shot of Operator D-Day – Apalear y Acuchillar

  • 1 Level Omission for the Battle Pass

This package came at first as another group of cosmetics upon payment. Your original name, Outback (dry), differed from the current one. It was not until a user in Reddit launched the idea when the entire community turned around for the company to take the plunge. Therefore, the benefits obtained from the original will also be allocated to the fund, as was the case with downloadable content in support of war veterans, which accompanied its launch in the initial weeks.

To buy it, simply you must add funds to your Call of Duty Points portfolio, which are crossed throughout all deliveries of this generation. You can find it inside the game in the "store" tab.

