Call of Duty: Modern Warfare receives a Christmas easter egg

Among the many contents that have reached Call of Duty: Modern Warfare This Christmas is one that has remained hidden a few days until the players have managed to bring it to light.

This Easter egg invokes Ridley, the adorable soldier dog we saw debuting in Call of Duty: Ghosts and here commands a reindeer sled piloted by Captain Price himself. In addition everything improves when we realize that it is a clear reference to Back to the future.

PrestigeIsKey has been responsible for revealing what we must do on the Winter Docks map, a review of Docks, an exclusive map of the shooting mode that is now decorated with Christmas motifs.

This is the latest novelty discovered after the large number of news that came to the game a few days ago. New maps and a new game mode starred in this update of the most played Call of Duty of the generation, a milestone they shared with pride in Infinity Ward and Activision after the success of this new installment.