Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: Play multiplayer for free this weekend with Warzone

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If you are a player of Call of Duty: Warzone, you will know that you can enjoy this independent game mode completely free of charge. However, to enjoy Modern Warfare online mode you need a copy of the Activision video game.

Except this coming weekend, as the publisher has announced that it will hold a free trial period for Warzone users. Proof that it will take place on PS4, Xbox One and PC starting today, April 3, 2020, and until next Monday, April 6, 2020.

In any case, it is a somewhat limited test in content. In fact, you can only play for free on two of the Modern Warfare maps. More specifically, at the Shoot House and Atlas Superstore locations.

Without a doubt, a promotion that intends for many users to discover multiplayer a little before the third season arrives. Season of which, by the way, we hardly know anything. Returning to the topic of Modern Warfare, remember that this promotion builds on another that will also start today. Specifically, the one that offers us double XP both in Modern Warfare and in Warzone itself.

#FreeCallofDuty continue. Starting tomorrow, get free access to Multiplayer through #Warzone all weekend long. pic.twitter.com/P3O1kWzB1P – Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 2, 2020

The promotion of the double XP will also take place between today, April 3, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsula time), and Monday, April 6, 2020 at the same time. So hopefully it will be exactly the same hours as the Modern Warfare multiplayer free trial.

And if yours is the campaasapland and not the multiplayer, remember that Modern Warfare 2 Campaasapland Remastered is already available on PS4 (it will arrive on Xbox One and PC on April 31). Its price is also quite tight: 24.99 euros right now.