Call of Duty Modern Warfare: patch 1.13 available, crossbow and extra slots arrive

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As promised this afternoon, the update to version 1.13 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has come close to the daily reset and is available for download on all platforms.

The patch has different sizes on each of the devices on which you can play the shooter and the heaviest of all is certainly the PC one, where the weight is greater than 40 GB. On Xbox One you will have to download almost 20 GB of data, while on PlayStation 4 you will get away with little more than 13 GB. The high dimensions of this patch are due to the various innovations introduced, among which we cannot fail to mention the Balestra. It is a weapon that will be added to the already available Tactical Rifles and to unlock it you will have to perform at least 5 kills with a weapon of the same category with a reflex sight on it in 25 different games. In short, a challenge that may take some time but which is incredibly simple to complete.

As for the other news, we find the addition of 5 slots for extra custom classes, the removal of collisions between players and an endless series of bugfixes. It also appears that the map Krovnik Farmland it will disappear for a few days from the radars, so as to give the development team the time necessary to correct the bugs that afflict it.

There is no shortage of news for the weekly playlists, which are now as follows:

Capture the flag

Shoot the Ship (replaces Shoot House 24/7 and consists of a random rotation of Shoot House and Shipment)

Aniyah Palace (Earth War mode map)

You can take a look at the complete changelog of the update directly on the official website of the game, so as to discover all the weapons and gadgets that have undergone some tweaks.