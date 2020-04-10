Call of Duty: Modern Warfare now allows you to remove all green dots at once

Share it:

Only those who enter daily to play some games in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare They know how really annoying the Infinity Ward in-game warning system for new unlocks becomes.

Lag, installation issues with each update, and unbalanced weapons are minor ills alongside green dots, the worst enemy of the community's pickiest members.

The need to remove all the ads from the different tabs of the game with a single button is not something that a tiny part of the players demanded and they knew that in the development studio. Now, with the new patch brought to us by the third season of the game, it is finally possible to eliminate all the green dots in one fell swoop both on consoles and on computers.

At the bottom left you can see the new option to delete notices, available in all tabs except for the store.

The problem was given by the vast amount of unlocks that exist for the vast arsenal of weapons in the game, where each of them has several cannons, camouflages, sights and various accessories that are constantly unlocked during games. This made it difficult to keep track of what we had unlocked and we had to spend a lot of time searching for those new unlocks to remove the notification.

Other new features in season 3 are the new battle pass with operator Alex at the helm, the new four-person squad mode in Call of Duty: Warzone, new maps, new weapons, and much more to come in the coming years. weeks during the two months this content season will last.

Despite the fact that almost everything is good news, players have not stopped complaining about the disappearance of the classic trio mode of Warzone, which has forced Infinity Ward to recover it so that players who already had teams formed do not see their plans disrupted.