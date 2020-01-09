Call of Duty Modern Warfare: new video comparison with COD 4 multiplayer maps

Share it:

After studying the leaks of the PS5 and Xbox Series X specifications, the guys from the Digital Foundry team analyze the Call of Duty Modern Warfare graphics sector with a video that directly compares the graphics of the latest blockbuster Activision shooter with the appearance of COD 4 multiplayer maps.

The comparison between the original versions of the Crash, Vacant and Shipment maps of Call of Duty 4 with their current-gen reinterpretation of the COD Modern Warfare multiplayer offers many food for thought, especially for fans of the series and for those in the industry , carefully follows theevolution of its graphic sector.

As might have been expected, i twelve years dividing the two titles they find a direct manifestation in the technological leap we can witness by comparing and observing the digital scenarios of the three maps from the same perspective. Even compared to the 2016 COD 4 Remastered, the excellent graphics engine of the new Modern Warfare manages to give the whole a much more refined look.

The elements that Infinity Ward developers have focused most on are the texture definition, the goodness of polygonal models that make up "street furniture" and the realism of the lighting system: also in terms of particle effects we note the performance leap made by the Activision authors with Call of Duty Modern Warfare.