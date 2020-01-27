Call of Duty Modern Warfare: new rumors about Season 2 modes, maps and weapons

Share it:

According to rumors and rumors shared by the youtuber and insider TheGamingRevolution, Season 2 of Call of Duty Modern Warfare will be full of news and surprises for all fans of the Activision shooter.

According to information gathered by the insider, the next FPS Season of Infinity Ward should frame the introduction of COD Modern Warfare's multiple roaring Battle Royale map, recently glimpsed in a Call of Duty multiplayer glitch through the Spectator mode of the Vacant map.

The Battle Royale module should offer large-scale challenges with 200-player lobby within one gigantic scenario to say the least which, again according to what asserted by anonymous sources, will be divided into 15 areas or "districts", each representing the old multiplayer maps from the Modern Warfare series.

In addition to the (probable) entry of the Battle Royale challenges, during the Season 2 theaddition of new weapons, including a Ballistic knife, a miter it's a light machine gunAccess to these items of equipment should be similar to the system that allowed users to unlock the Crossbow in the new update. Either way, you won't have to wait long before finding out what the Infinity Ward guys are working on, as Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 1 should end in two weeks.