Call of Duty Modern Warfare leading the first UK ranking in 2020

It seems that the success of Call of Duty Modern Warfare does not want to stop at all in the world, since the Activision shooter is at the top of the UK sales charts of the week that goes from December 28, 2019 to January 4, 2020.

Here is the ranking of the best-selling titles in the UK in the last week:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order FIFA 20 Borderlands 3 Luigi's Mansion 3 Just Dance 2020 Grand Theft Auto V Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Red Dead Redemption 2 Mario & Sonic At The Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020

The only noteworthy title to mention is Dr Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch, which is the only game to have made its debut these days and occupies the fourteenth position in the ranking. In any case, this is not a failure, since most of the users to whom this game refers do not usually fall for the purchase on day one and therefore it cannot be excluded that in the next few weeks it can climb positions in the ranking.

Speaking of the Activision shooter, did you know that the next Call of Duty will not have any kind of jetpack and will offer a "feet on the ground" gameplay?