Entertainment

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is updated with new maps and a game mode

December 20, 2019
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

The classic Loading and Vacant maps of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare arrive at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare current with renewed versions and a new game mode under the arm.

These maps are part of the contents announced for the first season of the game. As announced at the time, the contents of the season will be arriving throughout the weeks.

It also returns the Cranked mode direct from Call of Duty: Ghosts and what it proposes is a team duel where you have to kill someone every 30 seconds or our character will die in a spectacular explosion.

Finally there is Nikto, the new operative that takes as a counterpoint to Mara, although it will not be unlocked with the battle pass, since it costs 2,400 COD Points.

The update can be downloaded after 19:00 CET and a weekend of double experience in the game will begin.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.