Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is updated with new maps and a game mode

The classic Loading and Vacant maps of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare arrive at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare current with renewed versions and a new game mode under the arm.

These maps are part of the contents announced for the first season of the game. As announced at the time, the contents of the season will be arriving throughout the weeks.

It also returns the Cranked mode direct from Call of Duty: Ghosts and what it proposes is a team duel where you have to kill someone every 30 seconds or our character will die in a spectacular explosion.