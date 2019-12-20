The classic Loading and Vacant maps of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare arrive at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare current with renewed versions and a new game mode under the arm.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is updated with new maps and a game mode
December 20, 2019
1 Min Read
