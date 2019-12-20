Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is the multiplayer of the most played saga of the generation

Share it:

It was not enough to be the game that sold the fastest in the saga (with the difficulty of confronting itself in this case). The case is that now, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare He has again broken a record of great importance. In fact, according to Activision's own numbers, the multiplayer mode of this installment is already the most played of the saga in the current generation.

An absolute record that has been achieved that the last Modern Warfare already surpasses the previous ones in aspects as important as the number of hours played or the average of daily players. In fact, at this point 500 million hours have already been played in the multiplayer. Apart from that almost 300 million multiplayer games have been played.

On the other hand, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has already raised more than one billion dollars worldwide. And eye, because it is also the best selling game of the year in the United States. And with a big difference with respect to their pursuers.

To celebrate the announcement, the executive vice president of the saga made some statements. This is what Byron Beede said in a press release: "The momentum for Modern Warfare from day one has been incredible. The players have a lot of fun and continue to participate in the multiplayer experience at the highest level for years. We are also seeing new franchise maxima for this generation of consoles in hours played, hours per player and average daily players. ".

Finally, Beede did not want to finish the statement without talking about the future, very promising as it is logical given the statistics: "The players have a lot of fun and there is much more to come as we continue to deliver new content.". Finally, Activision reminds us that as of today, it is already possible to enjoy new free content. From two new multiplayer maps, to two new shooting maps, through new special operations missions and a new multiplayer mode.