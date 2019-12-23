Call of Duty Modern Warfare is the best selling Christmas game in the UK

The British "Shopping Season" ended yesterday and the data on the best-selling games in the Christmas week are now coming: Call of Duty Modern Warfare dominates the ranking with sales up 42% compared to the previous week, exceeding FIFA 20 is Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order.
The football game Electronic Arts however recorded sales up 73% and rose from third to second position. Sales of Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order also increased, growing by 23%.
UK games rankings – 23 December 2019
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare
- FIFA 20
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Sword Pokémon
- Just Dance 2020
- Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
In Top 10 there are also Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Luigi's Mansion 3, as well as Pokemon Spada and Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, for a ranking that seems to smile especially at Nintendo.
Good feedback also for Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, to note also the discreet exploit of Just Dance 2020 that occupies the week position.
