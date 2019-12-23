Technology

Call of Duty Modern Warfare is the best selling Christmas game in the UK

December 23, 2019
Garry
The British "Shopping Season" ended yesterday and the data on the best-selling games in the Christmas week are now coming: Call of Duty Modern Warfare dominates the ranking with sales up 42% compared to the previous week, exceeding FIFA 20 is Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order.

The football game Electronic Arts however recorded sales up 73% and rose from third to second position. Sales of Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order also increased, growing by 23%.

UK games rankings – 23 December 2019

  1. Call of Duty Modern Warfare
  2. FIFA 20
  3. Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order
  4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  5. Luigi's Mansion 3
  6. Sword Pokémon
  7. Just Dance 2020
  8. Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
  9. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
  10. Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

In Top 10 there are also Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Luigi's Mansion 3, as well as Pokemon Spada and Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, for a ranking that seems to smile especially at Nintendo.

Good feedback also for Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, to note also the discreet exploit of Just Dance 2020 that occupies the week position.

