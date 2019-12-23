Call of Duty Modern Warfare is the best selling Christmas game in the UK

Share it:

The British "Shopping Season" ended yesterday and the data on the best-selling games in the Christmas week are now coming: Call of Duty Modern Warfare dominates the ranking with sales up 42% compared to the previous week, exceeding FIFA 20 is Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order.

The football game Electronic Arts however recorded sales up 73% and rose from third to second position. Sales of Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order also increased, growing by 23%.

UK games rankings – 23 December 2019

Call of Duty Modern Warfare FIFA 20 Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Luigi's Mansion 3 Sword Pokémon Just Dance 2020 Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

In Top 10 there are also Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Luigi's Mansion 3, as well as Pokemon Spada and Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, for a ranking that seems to smile especially at Nintendo.

Good feedback also for Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, to note also the discreet exploit of Just Dance 2020 that occupies the week position.