Call of Duty: Modern Warfare introduces the virtual pet that feeds on your casualties

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the weeks before the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Attracted a cosmetic object announced by Infinity Ward for the final game. This object was a clock in which lived a virtual pet that we could care for and feed by eliminating enemies during games. Now this Tomogunchi is in the game store.

The watches are one of the cosmetic novelties of this delivery and can be seen up close during the games with the button to make gestures. Most are paid and in the case of Tomogunchi it is no different, since it is part of a package in which there are other cosmetics at a price of 1000 COD Points that translates into about € 9.99.

Introducing Tomogunchi, a virtual pet for your operator! 1️⃣ Feed him!

2️⃣ Control your moods!

3️⃣ And help it evolve! Get yours now at the object store of #ModernWarfare. pic.twitter.com/d1wCR9hpOs – Call of Duty Spain (@CallofDutyES) March 3, 2020

On youtube the presentation trailer of this object is full of criticism and is not for its price or the way it works, in fact it is not for nothing related to the Tomogunchi as such. The negativity is the result of a battle royale mode that has not just arrived despite having filtered its existence multiple times.

This battle royale mode is called Warzone and it is a matter of days before its premiere is announced and announced. It is believed that it will be a way that can be downloaded and played for free without having the main game.

The battle royale fashion seems to be far from over if we consider that the Call of Duty community does not ask for anything else since the leaks began to appear even in the weeks prior to the launch of the main game, this Warzone being a mode whose existence We have known for months and that Infinity Ward and Activision refuse to show publicly once and for all.