Call of Duty: Modern Warfare introduces new Season 3 weapons, maps, and battle pass

Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare with Alex as the protagonist of the battle pass, new maps, new weapons, new agents and many more content for multiplayer, Special Operations and Warzone.

The trailer that serves to present this new season of content also serves to confirm the rumors that placed Alex, one of the protagonists of the story mode, at the center of that season.

All the new content can be found in the following image. In the launch week of the season we received three new multiplayer maps, the ability to play in four-person squads in Warzone, a new agent, two new weapons, and new skins for vehicles.

The new maps are Aniyah Incursion (a reduced version of this Earth War map), Hovec Sawmill (the only truly new map), and Talsik Backlot (a remastered map of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare).

The weapons are the Renetti pistol and the SKS precision rifle, they are available at levels 15 and 31 of the new battle pass respectively and for free. In the same way, new plans arrive at Warzone so that we can equip ourselves in conditions with the boxes of the map.

As we were saying, Echo 3-1 is the protagonist of this battle pass and will be the agent we get if we decide to buy it. In order to see Alex's face with the only aspect in which he is not covered, it will be necessary to reach the last level of the battle pass.

The season will last as many months and in that time more weapons, maps, agents and various news will arrive to keep us busy unlocking everything they throw at us. At the moment it does not seem that Infinity Ward wants to slow down after having found a Call of Duty capable of achieving a success that the license had not seen for a long time.