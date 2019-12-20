Call of Duty Modern Warfare: here is the new Cranked mode on video

Share it:

Activision and Infinity Ward have recently released the new update of Call of Duty Modern Warfare which has several new features. In fact, the first season after introducing limited-time game modes such as Infected and Gunfight, presents now Cranked.

This is obviously a new game mode in which Operator Nikto, a former Russian FSB coverage agent, joins the Alliance forces. The update also brings new maps for the modes Multiplayer is clash in addition to new ones Spec Ops which also have the function of advancing the history of Modern Warfare from the narrative point of view.

"Revisit classic maps like Vacant and Shipment, and enjoy the new Cranked multiplayer mode and the new Special Ops missions", reads the description of the video that you find at the top of the news.

To make matters worse, Activision also announced that a free gift package will be available in the Modern Warfare Store starting at 7pm last night. Have you already redeemed it?

On the official website of the game, to which we refer you, there are all the details on the update and on the news also arriving on Call of Duty Mobile.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare is the most played COD of this generation. To learn more, on our website you will find everything you need to know about Season 1 of Call of Duty Modern Warfare.