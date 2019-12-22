Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Glitch Lets Players Explore Battle Royale Map

Share it:

A new glitch or technical failure of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare allows players to explore what appears to be an upcoming mode map Battle Royale. Although Activision has not officially confirmed this, the glitch seems to suggest that the content will be available in the future.

This information comes to us through the Reddit user KingBreezoR, as Eurogamer reports. Players can check it out by playing a private game on the Vacant map. Once you have started the game, simply use the free viewer function and generate the camera to tour the area.

The Vacant map is located within the Port of Verdansk, which is the large map of Ground war. This is where glitch becomes fun: you can travel outside the boundaries of Vacant and explore new areas unpublished in Modern Warfare.

The map itself is not a full version of the Battle Royale play area. It is rather a version of Google Earth VR, where the closer to the ground, the more real the graphics become. It is clear that this version of the Battle Royale map is desasaplanded as a backdrop for this map.

Last month we saw a similar situation in which a Reddit user discovered maps desasaplanded for Battle Royale mode. The new map leak also confirmed, apparently, a new Battle Royale feature called "Gulag", where eliminated players will have the opportunity to fight 1 against 1, and the winner may reappear.

According to the leaks, the new map would combine the maps of Spec Ops and Ground War. However, until Activision It is pronounced that we cannot take anything for granted, although they are pointed in the direction that we will see this content very soon.