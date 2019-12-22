Entertainment

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Glitch Lets Players Explore Battle Royale Map

December 22, 2019
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

A new glitch or technical failure of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare allows players to explore what appears to be an upcoming mode map Battle Royale. Although Activision has not officially confirmed this, the glitch seems to suggest that the content will be available in the future.

Like Google Earth VR, but with guns!

This information comes to us through the Reddit user KingBreezoR, as Eurogamer reports. Players can check it out by playing a private game on the Vacant map. Once you have started the game, simply use the free viewer function and generate the camera to tour the area.

The Vacant map is located within the Port of Verdansk, which is the large map of Ground war. This is where glitch becomes fun: you can travel outside the boundaries of Vacant and explore new areas unpublished in Modern Warfare.

Credit: Reddit user KingBeezoR KingBeezoR's picture

The map itself is not a full version of the Battle Royale play area. It is rather a version of Google Earth VR, where the closer to the ground, the more real the graphics become. It is clear that this version of the Battle Royale map is desasaplanded as a backdrop for this map.

READ:  Anel Noreña, ex-wife of José José, says that singer died for the “cochinadas” of Sarita and her mother

Last month we saw a similar situation in which a Reddit user discovered maps desasaplanded for Battle Royale mode. The new map leak also confirmed, apparently, a new Battle Royale feature called "Gulag", where eliminated players will have the opportunity to fight 1 against 1, and the winner may reappear.

According to the leaks, the new map would combine the maps of Spec Ops and Ground War. However, until Activision It is pronounced that we cannot take anything for granted, although they are pointed in the direction that we will see this content very soon.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.