Call of Duty: Modern Warfare extends its first season

The first content season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare It has been extended and will now last until February 11. On the occasion of this extension, new free content has been announced, including the first crossbow of the Infinity Ward game.

In the official statement a new challenge has been announced that will allow obtaining the aforementioned crossbow. There will also be more rotations and modifications in the various game modes, new playlists and more content in stores, of course.

Until February 11 arrives there will be double experience, double weapon experience and double rank experience so that all players can arrive in the best possible conditions to the second season of the game.

This edition of the annual Activision game has triumphed by applying important changes to its business model and dispensing with paid content beyond cosmetic modifications. They have also embraced alternatives to continue financing long-term development, such as the cosmetics store that rotates every so often and is a clear heritage of Fortnite's, of proven success.

For all this we are facing the most popular multiplayer of the saga in what we have been generating. A new payment DLC was recently launched, the benefits of which will be fully allocated to help fight the multiple fires that have ravaged Australia for weeks.

We do not know what the second season of the game will bring us, but of course the first has been a success in offering new game modes, maps and weapons at zero cost including a battle pass with a free part where all the contents that could provide advantages unfair if they were paid. In previous deliveries, there were already cases of weapons far superior to the rest that could be obtained by paying enough money to open loot boxes.