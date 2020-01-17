Call of Duty: Modern Warfare extends its first season until February

Share it:

It was planned that the first season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare It will end on January 28, but Activision has announced that it will last a few more days, specifically until February 11. The American developer has explained that the decision has been taken to give more time to the new content, which will reach the end of the season. Among the novelties is a new weapon, the crossbow, available as part of a challenge.

As VG247 publishes, new days of double experience and double XP are coming, although specific dates have not yet been announced. Also, some of the challenges and remix modes will be back during these weeks. Unlike other products in the franchise, Activision has modified its business model and opted for battle passes instead of the usual season passes. That means that the content, whether maps, game modes, etc., is available from free way.

Cosmetics in support of Australia

The fires that have ravaged Australia have not gone unnoticed by video game companies, who wanted to lend their support in their own way. In the case of Infinity Ward, the developer announced a cosmetic payment package, whose benefits will be entirely intended to mitigate the consequences. It can be purchased until next January 31.

Bungie, until recently linked to Activision, has also participated with a exclusive t-shirt, for sale in the official studio store. In this case, the product will be available until February 18, 2020.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available at PS4, Xbox One and PC since last October. Since its launch, Americans have worked on various patches that have not only added content, but also solved some of the bugs and improved the product.

