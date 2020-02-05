Call of Duty Modern Warfare: confirmed the return of Ghost and Rust for Season 2

Share it:

With the first season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare drawing to a close, Activision has finally released a first teaser of content coming up next week with the Season 2 of the first person shooter, confirming some of the most recent rumors.

A short video has been published on the official social channels of the series which seems to confirm once and for all the return of Simon "Ghost" Riley, the beloved character who lost his life in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and who will therefore make his debut in this reboot. It is very likely that the legendary soldier will arrive in the game as an Operator and will be unlocked by purchasing the next seasonal pass. In the very short video it is also possible to pick up some references to Rust, another map much loved by fans of the series that with a dedicated playlist could drive anyone who loves arenas with reduced dimensions such as Shipment and Shoot House, currently available.

Unfortunately there are no references to the possible arrival of the battle royale and, in the message sent to Ghost by Captain Price, you can read about an updated Weapon System: that some kind of modification is about to arrive at the mechanism through which you can customize every single aspect of your rifles? To find out, we will have to wait for the next one Tuesday 11 February 2020 at 19:00, when the new season will be available to all game owners.

In case you have not yet reached the maximum level of the Battle Pass, we remind you that from tomorrow evening a event of Double XP Points which will continue until the end of the season.