Call of Duty: Modern Warfare can bring back one of your classic maps

The players of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare They keep discovering hidden content in the game. On previous occasions we saw how a user managed to find up to 38 hidden maps in the game code lines. Another managed to take advantage of a glitch to explore a new territory.

On this occasion, the Reddit user iMarty5291 has found clues that refer to the map Overgrown Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, something that has made all players suspect the arrival of the map.

The player shared this video while performing the Harbringer mission of Spec Ops. They found a house whose appearance suspiciously reminded of the location of "Grandma's House" on the Overgrown map.

Overgrown Confirmed !? (Found Grandma’s House in Spec Ops mission) from r / modernwarfare

"This house is located in the Spec Ops Harbinger mission. It is the only house located near the shelter where the mission ends and the equipment is removed. It has a desasapland identical to the grandmother's house of Call of Duty 4 Remastered."

The arrival of the Overgrown map to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare excites many fans, although some have criticized that the team that develops the game has copied the appearance of a previous game's location.